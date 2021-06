Soccer Fans Thrown Out Of Empower Field Stadium For Shouting Homophobic Chants At Concacaf Semi Final

The CONCACAF Nations League Finals is strictly enforcing its anti-discrimination policy aimed to stop offensive language in the stands.

Thursday night, referees paused the Costa Rica vs Mexico semi-final game for three minutes, and some fans were ejected from the stadium, after some fans yelled a homophobic chant at players.