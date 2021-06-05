TV actor Pearl V Puri arrested for allegedly raping 5-year-old
"Naagin 3" actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by Palghar police in Maharashtra in connection with an alleged molestation and rape case of a child, officials said here on Saturday.

