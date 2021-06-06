Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, June 13, 2021

Speedy cyclist falls into Scottish canal after passing on blind corner

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:29s 0 shares 1 views
Speedy cyclist falls into Scottish canal after passing on blind corner
Speedy cyclist falls into Scottish canal after passing on blind corner

This clip shows a collision between two cyclists along a canal in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

The filmer was on his way to work when he approached a blind corner and heard a bell ringing.

This clip shows a collision between two cyclists along a canal in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

The filmer was on his way to work when he approached a blind corner and heard a bell ringing.

Both cyclists tried to brake but the bike accident was unavoidable.

The filmer fell straight into the canal and suffered whiplash.

The footage was filmed on May 21, 2018.

Explore