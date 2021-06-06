Speedy cyclist falls into Scottish canal after passing on blind corner

The filmer was on his way to work when he approached a blind corner and heard a bell ringing.

This clip shows a collision between two cyclists along a canal in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Both cyclists tried to brake but the bike accident was unavoidable.

The filmer fell straight into the canal and suffered whiplash.

The footage was filmed on May 21, 2018.