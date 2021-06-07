Gareth Southgate vows England players will continue taking knee after more boos

Gareth Southgate expected his England players to be jeered for taking the knee ahead of their win over Romania but again insisted they will continue to make the gesture going forward.The Three Lions boss had asked for supporters not to boo the stance on the eve of this final Euro 2020 warm-up game at the Riverside Stadium but, as they did here on Wednesday night, a minority ignored Southgate's pleas.An experimental and inexperienced England earned a 1-0 victory over Romania through captain Marcus Rashford's second-half penalty but it was the pre-match reaction which again lingered over the contest.