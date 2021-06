Kamala Harris'flight to Guatemala forced to land soon after take off| Oneindia News

US Vice President Kamala Harris's plane was forced to land soon after take-off on Sunday due to a technical problem on her way to Guatemala for her first international trip.

Harris told reporters she is doing good, giving a thumbs-up after exiting the plane when it returned to Joint Base Andrews on the outskirts of Washington.

We all said a little prayer, but we're good.

