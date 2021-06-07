Nine lions test positive for COVID-19 at zoo in southern India

Vets were called to the park in Vandalur in the state of Tamil Nadu after one of the zoo's 12 lions died on June 3.

Nine lions have tested positive for COVID-19 at a zoo in southern India.

Vets were called to the park in Vandalur in the state of Tamil Nadu after one of the zoo's 12 lions died on June 3.

Tests showed the lioness had been infected with COVID-19.

They carried out tests on the remaining big cats which revealed that nine of the animals had coronavirus.

The zoo separated the healthy lions and began treating the infected animals.

According to the zoo, the felines are being closely monitored and some are already responding to treatment.