Elephants were tested for COVID-19 after several lions at a zoo in a southern India zoo tested positive.

Twenty-eight elephants were tested as a precaution after lions at Vandalur Zoo in Tamil Nadu tested positive for the virus.

Footage from June 8 shows the large mammals being tested at Theppakadu elephant camp.

Samples were taken from their mouths and anuses.