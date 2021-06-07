Skip to main content
Indian villagers form human chain to reach water in 20-feet-deep well

Villagers in Madhya Pradesh, central India, formed a human chain to reach water down a 20-feet-deep well.

Locals, including kids, in Borkhedi climbed down into the pit and began collecting the water in several buckets and pots.

The children balance on the slippery rocks before passing up the containers full of water to those waiting at the surface.

The village has a population of around 600 and all of them are dependent on a hand pump for their water supply.

This footage was filmed on June 3.

