Hundreds of people attend vigil for 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Birmingham, UK

Five people including three teenage boys have now been charged with murdering a lad outside a McDonald's amid fears a candlelight vigil in his honour could turn violent.

Dea-John Reid, 14, was chased along the street then knifed in the chest at around 7.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday (31/5) in Kingstanding, Birmingham.

On Sunday (6/6) police charged a 14-year-old boy from Wolverhampton and a 16-year-old boy from Great Barr with murder.They were remanded in custody and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday (7/6).

Five people, including another 14-year-old boy, of Solihull, have also been charged with murdering Dea-John.

Michael Shields, 35, of Alvis Walk in Castle Bromwich, and George Khan, 38, of Newstead Road, Birmingham, will appear at court at a later date.