S&P 500 Movers: PGR, NCLH

In early trading on Monday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.6%.

In early trading on Monday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.6%.

Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings registers a 29.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Progressive, trading down 3.9%.

Progressive is lower by about 2.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 2.0%, and PVH, trading up 2.4% on the day.