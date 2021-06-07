Dow Analyst Moves: JNJ

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Johnson & Johnson is the #8 analyst pick.
Johnson & Johnson also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #119 spot out of 500.
Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Johnson & Johnson is showing a gain of 5.5%.