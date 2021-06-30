Skip to main content
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Dow Analyst Moves: PG

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Procter & Gamble is the #20 analyst pick.

Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, PG claims the #280 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Procter & Gamble is lower by about 3.3%.

