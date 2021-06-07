2 arrested in suspected road rage shooting of 6-year-old boy

Two people were arrested in a fatal suspected road rage shooting in Orange County, California, that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos.
CNN’s Josh Campbell tells us the latest.
Two people were arrested in a fatal suspected road rage shooting in Orange County, California, that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos.
CNN’s Josh Campbell tells us the latest.
A couple in their 20s were arrested outside their home in Costa Mesa Sunday night in connection to the 55 Freeway road rage..
A couple in their 20s were arrested outside their home in Costa Mesa Sunday night in connection to the 55 Freeway road rage..