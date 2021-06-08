Cassex Movie

Cassex Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: CASSEX tells the tale of a married couple who dig up a dirty home movie from the eighties.

The vivacious VHS not only spices up their love life, but transports them to a funny dimension of danger and seduction ruled by a legendary eighties star.

As the couple navigates their increasingly fractured reality, the lines between the real world and fantasy become blurred.

Is it real, or is it CASSEX?

Irected by Lindsey Schmitz and starring Lexi Luna, Jazmin Luv, Michael Vegas, Anna Claire Clouds, Jayden Cole, and Lauren Phillips.