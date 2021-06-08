69 THE SAGA OF DANNY HERNANDEZ Documentary Movie

69 THE SAGA OF DANNY HERNANDEZ Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez is the shocking true story of the rise and fall of rap sensation, convicted criminal and notorious internet troll Tekashi69.

Part investigative documentary, part real-life gangster movie 69 delves into how Danny Hernandez, a young kid from Brooklyn, would go on to become Tekashi69: one of the most divisive artists/celebrities of our time.

Through his story Vikram Gandhi’s film explores the most talked about issues of today, from the increasing demand for explicit content online, rampant materialism, public fascination with celebrity lifestyles and identity.

Guns, gangs, drugs, likes and views – 69 is the ultimate cautionary tale of the 21st Century.