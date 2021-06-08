Worldwide internet outage linked to content delivery network Fastly

A leading internet content delivery service is investigating an outage on its platform which may have caused a worldwide internet issue and taken dozens of major websites offline.US firm Fastly, a content delivery network (CDN) which helps websites speed up loading times and present their content to users, has confirmed it is looking into an issue which had a “potential impact to performance with our CDN services”.
Amazon, Reddit, Twitch and major news sites briefly knocked offline in major internet outage
Proactive Investors
Several major websites, including some of the world’s largest news organisations, were knocked offline on Tuesday in a major..