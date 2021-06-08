Worldwide internet outage linked to content delivery network Fastly
A leading internet content delivery service is investigating an outage on its platform which may have caused a worldwide internet issue and taken dozens of major websites offline.US firm Fastly, a content delivery network (CDN) which helps websites speed up loading times and present their content to users, has confirmed it is looking into an issue which had a “potential impact to performance with our CDN services”.