CSPD still looking for suspect accused of shooting officer Friday night

Police identified the suspect Saturday as Jacob Aaron Sedillo, a 25-year-old resident of Colorado Springs.
He is wanted for attempted first-degree murder and remains at large as of Monday afternoon.
WE LEARN MORE...CONTINUING WITH OUR CRIME WATCHTONIGHT....THE SPRINGS POLICE OFFICER WHOWAS SHOT FRIDAY NIGHT ISRECOVERING AT HOME...AS THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THEMAN WHO IS ACCUSED OF PULLINGTHE TRIGGER."JACOB SEDILLO" IS WANTED FORFIRST DEGREE ATTEMPTED MURDER...AND IS CONSIDERED ARMED ANDDANGEROUS...THIS HAPPENED FRIDAY NIGHT WHENTHE OFFICER WAS TRYING TO PULLOVER TWO MOTORCYCLES..ONE OF THE RIDERS..LATER IDENTIFIED AS SEDILLO..SHOT THE OFFICER..HITTING HIM AT LEAST ONCE..IF YOU SEE SEDILLO..OR KNOW WHERE HE MAY BE..STAY AWAY AND CALL SPRINGSPOLICE OR CRIME STOPPERS...