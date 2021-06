Meghan releases children’s book The Bench with nods to Harry, Archie and Lili

The Duchess of Sussex has released a children’s book inspired by the relationship between her husband and son.

Meghan’s debut publication, called The Bench, also includes a sweet nod to daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana, who was born on Friday.

The Bench’s final illustration features a ginger-haired man helping a young boy feed chickens while a dark-haired woman stands in a garden cradling a baby – possibly a nod to Lili.