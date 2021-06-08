Websites and apps go down during massive outage

A significant number of apps and websites around the world are down after Fastly, a content delivery network, reported a widespread failure.
CNN’s Brian Stelter has more.
A significant number of apps and websites around the world are down after Fastly, a content delivery network, reported a widespread failure.
CNN’s Brian Stelter has more.
A large number of news websites and leading media outlets faced a blackout after a possible internet outage sending huge parts of..
Down Detector has reported that thousands are struggling to enter certain websites