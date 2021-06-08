Jennifer Lopez Signs Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

Jennifer Lopez has signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Netflix via her company Nuyorican Productions.

Lopez runs Nuyorican Productions alongside her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Their first-look deal will span across feature films, TV series and unscripted content.

Emphasis will be placed on projects with diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

In a statement, Lopez said she believes there’s “no better home” for Nuyorican Productions than with “forward leaning” Netflix.

.

... there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past, Jennifer Lopez, via Deadline.

Lopez currently has two projects in the works with Netflix - ‘The Mother’ and ‘The Cipher.’.

‘The Mother,’ which follows a deadly female assassin and her daughter, is scheduled for release in late 2022.