Spectacular UFO cloud formation forms over mountain in the Philippines

This is the spectacular moment rare UFO clouds formed over a volcano in the Philippines.

The amazing thin sheet of white clouds worked its way around the perfectly cone-shaped Mayon Volcano like a ring in Bicol province on June 2 a day before tropical storm Choi-wan battered the region.

Onlooker Maria Xyza Barrios Bigueras was travelling on a car with her family when they chanced upon the unusual weather phenomenon.

She said: ‘We always passed by the volcano on our way to relatives but it was the first time that we saw such clouds.

My son enjoyed it too.

The formation was known as lenticular clouds which form when the air becomes stable and winds blow across mountains from a similar direction at different heights.

Storm Choi-wan, locally called Dante, left at least nine dead and one missing after lashing out across regions in the Luzon island.

It exited the country on Saturday (June 5) before dissipating into a tropical depression.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the storm caused over 86 million pesos in damage to agriculture and 53.7 million pesos to infrastructure.