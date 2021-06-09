London preps for first ever state baseball tournament

{***SPORTS OPEN ALAN**}{***SPORTS PLASMA**}{***ALAN**}IN SPORTS.... IT HAS BEEN AHISTORY MAKING SEASON FOR THELONDON BASEBALL PROGRAM... THEYARE GOING TO STATE FOR THE FIRSTTIME IN SCHOOL HISTORY..AND WHAT MAKES IT MOREAMAZING... THE PIRATES WEREPICKED TO FINISH LAST IN THEIRDISTRICT..{***VO**}BUT HERE THEY ARE.... JUST ONEOF FOUR CLASS 3A TEAMS IN TEXASSTILL PLAYING BASEBALL..THEY HAVE DONE IT WITHREMARKABLE PITCHING....TEAM ERAJUST OVER TWO... SPECTACULDEFENSE AND GREAT HITTING...EVERY POSITION PLAYER IS BATTINGOVER 300..THEY HAVE CERTAINLY SURPRISED ALOT OF PEOPLE THIS YEAR..BUT THEY HAVE PUT IT ALLTOGETHER AT JUST THE RIGHTTIME.... NO ONE WANTS TO PLAYLONDON RIGHT NOW{***SOT FULL**}TOTAL TIME: 35 OUT: "SHUTANYBODY DOWN"CG: CORBIN EGEBRETCHET LONDONOUTFIELDER"oh yes..

We surprised everybodybecause everyone always slept onour baseball team.

JOHN MARTINEZ LONDONPITCHER
"we are very excited becausethis is our first time inprogram history and we want towin and do great and we havedone it with pitching andhitting practicing everyday andjust getting better working"
MASON JACOB LONDONSHORTSTOP
"definitely pitching andhitting. We can all hit the balland we have a bunch of guys whocan go on the mound and shutanyone down"

WELL...THEY HAVE DONE A GOOD JOBOF THAT SO FAR.... AND NOW THEYWILL HAVE TO DO IT ON THBIGGEST STAGE OF ALL... THESTATE TOURNAMENT
HS BASEBALL3A SEMIFINALSLONDON VS. BROCKFRID

BROCKFRID