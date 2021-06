REPORTING IN GOLDEN, SLOANDICKEY, DENVER7.Brian: THANK YOU, SLOAN.AS WE TRY TO REBOUND FROM THEPANDEMIC, THE SHOPPING AREA INDENVER'S CHERRY CREEK NORTH.DESPITE THE PEOPLE ONLINE, THEYHAVE MORE THAN 20 NEW BRICK ANDMORTAR STORES THAT HAVE OPENEDTHE FIRST HALF OF 2021.