Owen Wilson Says Tom Hiddleston Gave Him MCU Crash Course For 'Loki'
Disney+'s new "Loki" series is officially here, and Owen Wilson is making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While catching up with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the actor shares how Tom Hiddleston helped him get up to speed with the MCU.