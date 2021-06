Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman makes appearance on Good Morning America

WHEEL..... OF THE STOLENVEHICLE.LAS VEGAS’S NUMBER ONECHEERLEADER....MAYOR CAROLYN GOODMAN.....APPEARED ON.... "GOOD MORNINGAMERICA" THIS MORNING...*AND*...ENCOURAGED PEOPLE..... TOCOME AND VISIT.13 ACTION NEWSREPORTER.... ASTRID MENDEZ JOINSUS LIVE..... WITH MORE ON....THE MAYOR’S OPTIMISTICOUTLOOK..... FOR THE CITY!!!ASTRID...MAYOR CAROLYN GOODMAN’SEXCITEMENT FOR LAS VEGASBOUNCING BACK WAS PRETTYNOTICABLE ON GOOD MORNINGAMERICA THIS MORNING, BUT EVENSHE KNOWS THERE’S MUCH TO DO."We’re back, and we’re fabulous"MAYOR GOODMAN MADE IT CLEAR: LASVEGAS IS ON THE WAY BACK.MAYOR GOODMAN TALKING ABOUT HOWMORE AND MORE PEOPLE, ESPECIALLYFROM CALIFORNIA, ARE COMING TOOUR CITY TO ENJOY OUR TOWN NOWTHAT WE ARE FULLY OPEN."Everybody, in some kind ofvehicle or on a skateboard,bicycle or whatever, they’recoming in."A WHOLE DIFFERENT SCENE FROM 15MONTHS AGO, WHEN THE SHUTDOWNHAPPENED."It was really tough, but we’vebeen through tough times before,so is just an excitement timefor us now that we can touch andbe among others who want to havea good time or do bunnies herevia convention goer."AND WHILE COVID-19 REMAINS, SHEREINFORCED, ONCE AGAIN, HERSTANCE ON HOW THE PANDEMIC WASHANDLED."We’ve always handled them andfrom the beginning, I wasopposed to shutting down, what’shappened to children, because ofschools and colleges anduniversities shutting, but mostimportantly for us, because weknow is up to an individualchoice and we know whichbusiness person, we’re aboutsafety health, we’ve always havebeen, you wouldn’t have a citythrive as we do, and theconvention business be asstrong as its been, if wehaven’t been ready to handlesomething like this,"THE MAYOR IS LOOKING ON THEBRIGHT SIDE AND BETTING FOR AGOOD OUTCOME FOR OUR CITY."I’m on an optimistic You can’tlive in Las Vegas and benegative and be successful."SHE ALSO ADDRESS THE NEED FORMORE WORKERS THAT MANYBUSINESSES ARE LOOKING TOHIRE--- ONCE THEY’RE FULLYSTAFFED, THE MAYOR BELIEVES THISWILL ALSO ADD TO THE LAS VEGASEXPERIENCE FOR BOTH LOCALS ANDVISITORS.

