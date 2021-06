Cal Osha rescinds controversial workplace masking rules, new rules expected June 17

Gavin Newsom’s promise that the state will fully reopen from the pandemic on Tuesday.

That will give them time to consider a rule that more closely aligns with Gov.

California’s workplace regulators have reversed themselves for the second time in a week.

DOES NOT ALIGN WITH CAL OS HA-- WHERE ALL THE CONFUSIONAND FRANKLY FRUSTRATION ISCENTERED TONIGHT.....THE ORGANIZATIONREVERSED THEMSELVES FORTHE SECOND TIME IN AEE WK..WITHDRAWING ACONTROVERSIAL PENDINGMASK REGULATION....BUT LEAVING AEVEN NSTRICTER ONE IN PLAC E.ACTION NEWS EIGHTREPORTER CHRISTOPHERSALAS IS LIVE IN STUDIO....TO TRY AND SORT IT OUT FORUS....AND HERE'S WHAT'SREALLY IMPORTANT...COME JUNE 15TH..FOR BUSINESS... AS THECOVID RESTRICITONS ARELIFTED ..THE MASKS MUST STAY O.AT LEAST FOR NOW..CAL-OSHA WITHDREW ITSMASK GUIDANCE TONIGHT..TO COME UP WI NTHEWREGULATIONS THAT ARE INLINE WITH THE CDPH MASKGUIDELINES ANNOUNCEDTODAY.

CONFUSION AT ANEMERGENCY BOARD MEETING ATCALIFORNIA'S WORKPLACEREGULATOR...064 :2"I'm sorry if thatwasn't clear why we werehaving this meetingtoday."THE MEETING CALLED TORECSIND THE ORGANIZATIONSJUNE 3R dECISION..REQUIRING MASKS IN ALLWORKPLACES -- UNLESSEVERYONE IN A ROOM ISVACCINATEDááá..THE REASON FOR THERSAL...IS BECAUSE THAT DOESN 'TALIGN WITH THE STATE'S NEWGUIDAN... CECOME JUNE 15 IF YOU'REFULLY VACCINATED..

YOU DONOT NEED TO WEAR A MASKUNLESS IN CERTAININDUSTRIES ..CAL OSHA SAID IN ASTATMENT: WHEN THEY VOTEDJUNE 3... THEY WERE NOTAWARE OF THE STATESEXPECTED CHANG.

ESPROMPTING CONFUSION ANDOUTRAGE DURING THETWO-HOUR PUBLIC COMMENTRIPEOD WEDNESDAY.Justin Shore 01:55:37 "I'mgoing to quit my job andleave the state because Ican't take this!"media encoder cal osha mtg#4 Helen Cleary director ofPhilmar guRelatoryRoundtable 18.16.22 Icannot follow the bouncingball of messaging,guidance and implicationsbeing issued by stateleaders public healthofficials and cal osha.THE STATE'S GUIDANCESAYS REGARDLESS OF VACCINESTATUS..THOSE IN HEALTHCARE..LONG- TERM CAREFACILITIES..

AND PUBLICTRANSIT MUST CONTINUE TOWEAR A MASK..A MOVE THAT MONTEREYCOUNTY'S LEADI NGINFECITOUS DISEASE EXPT ERDR. ALLEN RADNER SAID MAKESSENSE...ZOOM 04:43 "I think itreseasonable... I thinkthere'sos me business thatit's safe to do that a ndothers it's not so clear."BUSINESSES STILL HAVEDISCRETI..

ONMARINA CLOTHING STOREOWNER KAMLESH RANA SAIDREGARDLESS OF WHAT CAL OSHADECIDES...HE S'S KEEPING HER MASK ONFOR NOW..AFTER SEEING THE VIS RUMAKE A RESURGENCE IN H ERHOME COUNTRY OF INDIA..00:57 "Sometime customs ercome and I dont' want to askalso.

If I'm wearing maskfor my safety and forcustomer safety also."CAL OSHA WILL HAVE H TECHANCE TO CHANGE THAT NEXTTHURSDAY JUNE 17...TO MODIFY THEIR MASKSTANDARDS... IS T'EXPECTED THEY WILL ALIGNTHEMSELVES WITH THESTATE..AND IF IT PASSES ..IT WOULD GO INTO EFFECT ONJUNE 2 8.WHICH MEANS UNTIL TN HEMASKS AT YOUR PLACE OF WK OR-- REGARDLESS OF VACCINESTATUS WILL STAY IN PLE.AC