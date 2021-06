Minister says Hancock has done ‘terrific job’

Minister of State for Trade Policy in the Department for International Trade Greg Hands says he thinks Matt Hancock has done a "terrific job" as Health Secretary and hasn't "let anybody down".

He adds that his father died from Covid-19 in a care home last April , but that he doesn't blame the government for the decisions they took at this time.

Report by Taylorjo.

