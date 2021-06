Rental car shortage nearly ruins family's trip

Consumer reporter John Matarese looks into what you can do to make sure you don't run into any issues.

YOU MAY HAVE HEARD ABOUT THELUMBER SHORTAGE.... THE NEWCAR SHORTAGE.... AND ABOUT AZILLION OTHER SHORTAGES THISYEAR.

THE LATEST:A RENTAL CAR SHORTAGE, AND ITALMOST RUINED A NORTHERNKENTUCKY FAMILY'S TRIP..... ASCONSUMER REPORTER JOHNMATARESE REPORTS.TRAVELING THISSUMMER?

IF THAT INVOLVES ARENTAL CAR... TRIPLE CHECKTHAT RENTAL.

BECAUSETHERE IS A SERIOUS RENTAL CARSHORTAGE THAT NEARLY CANCELEDA LOCAL FAMILYSTRIP.

ANGIE MCINTOSHAND HER FAMILY HAVE ARRIVEDSAFELY AT THEIR VACATIONCONDO... ON FLORIDA'SPANHANDLE.

"We are on acart drive halfway to thebeach..." BUT THEYALMOST DIDN'T GETHERE"I get a call from themto tell me sorry, we won'thave your van."THEY HAD BOOKED A 12 PASSENGERFORD TRANSIT VAN.... TO GETTHEIR EXTENDED FAMILY TODESTIN FROM NORTHERN KENTUCKY.BUT WHILEPACKING, AN AGENT FROM BUDGETRENT A CAR CALLED TO SAY THEREWERE NO VANSLEFT."And this was less than24 hours before we weresupposed to leave."NOR COULD THEY GET AMINIVAN."They didn't have anyminivans or transit vans dueto that chip shortage."THE ONLY OPTION: PAY ALMOSTTRIPLE FOR TWOSUV'S."He said of course wecan get you 2 SUV's, but itwill be$2,000." RENTALCAR AGENCIES NATIONWIDE ARERUNNING OUT OF CARS.... ORDOUBLING PRICES FOR THE FEWTHEY HAVE LEFT.

MANYSOLD OFF THEIR FLEETS TOSURVIVE LAST YEAR, AND THECHIP SHORTAGE MEANS THEY CANTGET NEW ONES.------------------CONSUMER REPORTSSAYS TO PROTECT YOURSELF...-BOOK A RENTAL WELL INADVANCE.

-CONSIDER UBERIF YOU DON'T PLAN MUCH DRIVING.-AND BE VERY CAREFULIN HAWAII, ORLANDO, AND LASVEGAS.... WHERE RENTALS MAY BESOLD OUT FOR WEEKS.BUDGET FINALLY GAVE THEMCINTOSH'S THESE TWO SUV'S FORTHE SAME PRICE... BUT IT WASSTILLCOSTLY."We have two vehiclesto fill up.

And you know gasprices are $3 right now."A BUDGET REP APOLOGIZEDFOR THE MCINTOSH'SPROBLEMS.... AND TOLD US THEYWILL INVESTIGATE WHY THE VANTHEY BOOKED WEEKS IN ADVANCEVANISHED THE EVE OF THEIRTRIP.SOME PEOPLE ARE NOWMAKING TWO RENTALRESERVATIONS.... BUT BECAREFUL DOING THAT :YOU RUN THE RISK OF BEINGCHARGED IF YOU DONT SHOW UPFOR THE BACKUP RENTAL.AS ALWAYS,DONT WASTE YOUR MONEY.JM WCPO