Friday, June 25, 2021

Indian pharmacist takes care of injured monkey found on roadside

A pharmacist in Shilai, northern India, took care of an injured monkey found by a roadside.

Kapil Dev saw the primate lying injured at the side of a road next to her dead child.

The pharmacist took the female langur in and treated the deep cuts on her head.

This footage was filmed on May 22.

