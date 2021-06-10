Indian pharmacist takes care of injured monkey found on roadside

Kapil Dev saw the primate lying injured at the side of a road next to her dead child.

A pharmacist in Shilai, northern India, took care of an injured monkey found by a roadside.

The pharmacist took the female langur in and treated the deep cuts on her head.

This footage was filmed on May 22.