Camilla pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh

The Duchess of Cornwall has paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh on what would have been his 100th birthday.Camilla marked the annual British Flowers Week festival with a tour of the Garden Museum on London’s South Bank and spoke about her love of flowers and “passion” for flower arranging.As she was presented with a bouquet – which included rosemary, symbolic of remembrance – she commented about Philip and her own late father.