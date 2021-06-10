‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Trailer Released by HBO Max

The streaming service dropped the first full trailer for the reboot on June 10.

The new series is developed by Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer from the original series.

And will follow a new group of Upper East Siders as they experience "social surveillance nine years after the original blogger's website went dark.".

The original series ran on The CW from 2007 to 2012 and helped launch the careers of Blake Lively and Penn Badgley.

‘Gossip Girl’ premieres July 8 on HBO Max