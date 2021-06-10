Inquest finds Police believed Fishmongers’ Hall jihadi was trying to trigger bomb

Firearms officers “lawfully killed” terrorist Usman Khan on London Bridge after he stabbed two Cambridge university graduates because they believed he was trying to detonate a suicide belt, an inquest jury has concluded.The 28-year-old homegrown jihadi was finally gunned down by an effective firing squad of armed officers outside Fishmongers’ Hall after Khan strapped kitchen knives to his hands and attacked delegates at a prisoner education event in November 2019.Khan was also apparently strapped with explosives, which was later found to be a fake suicide belt.
Police believed Fishmongers’ Hall jihadi was trying to trigger bomb – inquest
Belfast Telegraph
