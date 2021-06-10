Home chef baffles TikTok with bizarre hack for keeping veggies from going bad

A new life hack for how to keep cucumbers fresh has TikTok users deeply divided.The life hack, which seemingly works for most similar-shaped veggies, joins a massive trend on the app.User @mamaiamhungry1 shows off her method for how to keep cucumbers fresh after you've used part of one but want to save the rest.As she chops the cucumber, the TikToker is sure to save the top piece of the veggie.Then, when she’s chopped as much as she needs, she reattaches the top slice with a toothpick.The clip seemed to baffle some TikTok users, who questioned why the hack was even necessary