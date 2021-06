High schoolers open ice cream sandwich shop in Helena

{FOR THOSE WITH A SWEET TOOTHHERE IN HELENA, YOU’VE GOTGOOD NEWS COMING YOUR WAY.THERE’S A NEW ADDITION COMINGTO TOWN.

COOKIES AND CREAM,RIGHT BEHIND ME, IS SLATED TOOPEN UP ON JUNE 11.

AND WHENYOU WALK IN FOR YOUR ICE CREAMSANDWICH AND YOU MEET THEOWNERS, YOU MIGHT THINK, WELL,THEY’RE A LITTLE YOUNG, ANDTHAT’S BECAUSE THEY ARE KAYTONBELZER AND KALI JOHNS ARE TWOHELENA CAPITAL’S STUDENTSHEADED IN TO THEIR SENIOR YEARAND SAID THE REASONING BEHINDTRYING TO BUILD THIS BUSINESSWAS TO MAKE IT THE ULTIMATESUMMER JOB}{"I’M EXCITED TO WORK WITH HERAND JUST HAVE THIS EXPERIENCEFOR US.

AND JUST KNOW THATLIKE, WE COULD DO THIS BYOURSELVES.

AND LIKE, I MEAN,OBVIOUSLY, WITH THE HELP OFEVERYONE, BUT KNOW THAT THISIS SOMETHING WE DID.

ANDSOMETHING THAT LIKE IN THEFUTURE, WE CAN LOOK BACK ANDJUST BE LIKE, OH, YEAH, THATWAS SOMETHING IN HIGH SCHOOL.WE DID THAT AND NO ONE ELSEDID.}{THE BUILDING SAT DORMANT FORA HANDFUL OF YEARS AND BELZERNOTED BRINGING THE BUILDINGBACK TO A PRESENTABLE FASHIONWAS A BIT OF PROJECT}{"WHEN WE FIRST GOT THISBUILDING, IT WAS ACTUALLY AMESS.

IT WAS SUPER OLD ANDOUTDATED.

SO WE HAD TO REMODELTHE WHOLE INSIDE OF THEBUILDING}{WE HAD TO FIX THE TON OFHOLES IN THE WALLS.

WE HAD TOPAINT, WE HAD TO GET ALL NEWAPPLIANCES.

AND THEN JUST GETALL OF OUR BAKING SUPPLIES ANDSET EVERYTHING UP.}{BELZER AND JOHNS SAID FORRIGHT NOW, THE PLAN IS TO SETUP SHOP THIS SUMMER AND SEEHOW THEY DO BEFORE THEY COMMITTO NEXT SUMMER, BUT JOHNS SAIDTHE FACT THAT THEY’RE ACTUALLYABLE TO OPEN A BUSINESS ATSUCH A YOUNG AGE IS ANACCOMPLISHMENT IN ITSEL}{"WE GET TO BE A PART OF THECOMMUNITY.

AND ALSO I’MEXCITED TO LEARN WHAT IT’SLIKE DOING THIS BECAUSE I’MSURE WE HAVEN’T EVEN GOTTEN TOTHE HARDEST PART OF THIS WHOLEBUSINESS.

SO I THINK IT’LL BEEXCITING JUST TO SEE HOW MUCHWE CAN DO AND HOW FAR WE CANGET WITH THIS.}{BELZER AND JOHN’S ULTIMATESUMMER JOB IS SLATED TO OPENUP ON JUNE 11 AT 11AM.

FORMORE INFORMATION YOU CAN FINDTHAT ON OUR WEBSITE.

REPORTINGIN HELENA SAM HOYLE, MTNNEWS.