Rebels head coach and his son are in the Super Regionals

The Bianco family is one proud group as Mike, the father and head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, will lead his team into the Super Regionals this weekend in Tucson, AZ.

Mike's son, Drew, will be in the Super Regionals in Knoxville playing for the LSU Tigers.

They've been in opposite dugouts before during Drew's playing career but facing off in Omaha would be epic for the Biancos and college baseball fans.