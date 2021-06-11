Wildlife officials chase away elephant after it leaves trail of destruction in Sri Lanka

Skip to main content
Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 04:21s 0 shares 3 views
Wildlife officials chased away an elephant after it left a trail of destruction in Sabaragamuwa Province, Sri Lanka, on May 3.

Footage shows the elephant after it had retreated to the cover of the forest.

Further clips highlight the destruction caused by the rampaging elephant.

Several houses were left wrecked by the animal.

