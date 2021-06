One Tank Trips: Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum

IT'S FRIDAY- AND THATMEANS IT'S TIME FORANOTHER ONE TANK TRIP.THE FIRST FEMALEAVIATOR TO FLY SOLOACROSS THE ATLANTICOCEAN, AMELIA EARHARTWAS BORN IN ATCHISON,KANSAS.FOR TODAY'S ONE TANKTRIP, TRAFFIC ANCHORDAISHA JONES TAKES USTO HER BIRTHPLACEMUSEUM WHERE THEYHIGHLIGHT HERCHILDHOOD AND HONORHER ACCOMPLISHMENTS.THIS WEEK ON ONE TANKTRIPS WE STEP BACK INTIME TO SEE THE EARLYLIFE OF AVIATION PIONEERAMELIA EARHART.MUSIC<this is the room whereAmelia was born