The CDC Responds to Heart Inflammation Cases With “Emergency Meeting” Scheduled

A particular type of heart inflammation known as myocarditis or pericarditis has seen an influx in cases following the rigorous covid-19 vaccine rollout.
Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
A particular type of heart inflammation known as myocarditis or pericarditis has seen an influx in cases following the rigorous covid-19 vaccine rollout.
Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
CDC Says Cases of Heart Inflammation , After 2nd COVID Shot, Higher Than Expected, but Rare.
On Thursday, the Centers for..
Some teenagers and young adults who received COVID-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control..