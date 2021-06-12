'Justice for Alonzo;' Family demands answers after Dedham teen dies following grad party

17-year-old Alonzo Polk was found submerged in a pool during a graduation party last weekend.

With his class photo behind them.Alonso pokes.

Family held an imprompturally in front of their home lastweekend.

The 17 year old scholarathlete graduated with his 2021 class.On saturday night, witnesses say heattended a graduation party at thishome with a backyard pool on Net, aroad where there is now a criminalcomplaint of charges furnishing alcoholto minors and endangerment of a child.But every time you have an accident,someone says sorry, I apologize forthis is what happened or I didn't meanfor this to happen.

I got none of that.So now I'm looking at, this issomething spooky, there's somethinghappening here.

Sean is Alonzo'sbrother.

He says his kid brother didn'tdrink or know how to swim and waspulled from the pool late saturdaynight.

But the family says they haven'tbeen given any information from policeprosecutors or the homeowner where theparty took place, but I just want toknow what happened.

I have no clue.

Itcould have been something.

It couldhave been played.

It could have been itcould have been many things, but no onegave me the constant common decency orthe courtesy to come and talk to myfamily to speak about whatever happenedthen.

Do you want Alonso's family saidhe had intended to study engineeringthis coming fall at college, and as forthe family that hosted the event,they've had no comment.