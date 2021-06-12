Feminist protests erupt in Spain after body of six-year-old girl Olivia found below sea off Tenerife

Protests erupted in Spain after the body of a six-year-old girl was found inside a bag at the bottom of the sea in Tenerife.

Protests erupted in Spain after the body of a six-year-old girl was found inside a bag at the bottom of the sea in Tenerife.

Olivia Gimeno and her sister Anna were taken without permission from their mother by their father Tomas on April 27.

Yesterday night (June 11), people gathered on the streets of Madrid after feminist movements called for rallies across the country.

Thousands protested against femicide and gender-based violence, following the death of the young girl and the recent murder of a 17-year-old woman, killed by her former partner in Martín de la Jara, Seville.

According to Reuters, almost 1,100 women have been killed by partners or former partners since 2003 and 39 children have been killed during attacks on their mothers since 2013.