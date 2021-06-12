Here's what was happening when Christian Eriksen collapsed

Denmark star Christian Eriksen was reported to be in a stable condition after collapsing during the first half of Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen.
CNN’s Don Riddell has more.
Fans of Denmark and Finland chant Christian Eriksen's name together in solidarity after the collapse of the player on the pitch..
Ex-Tottenham star Christian Eriksen is stable in hospital after collapsing off the ball during the first half of Denmark's opening..