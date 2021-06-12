Infinite Movie Clip - Car chase

Infinite Movie Clip - Car chase - Buckle Up For High-Octane Sci-Fi Action!

- In this clip from Paramount Pictures, Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg) discovers he has another set of skills he never learned.

Delve into the concept of reincarnation through spectacular visuals and nuanced characters who must use memories and skills from past lives to ensure the future.

Alongside Wahlberg, Infinite stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, and Liz Carr, with Toby Jones and Dylan O'Brien.