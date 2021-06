MEXICAN MOON Movie Movie Trailer

MEXICAN MOON Movie Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: A veteran living in a small, Texas town is forced to take $100,000 the cartel has buried in a fake grave a short distance from the border, setting off a chain reaction of consequences.

Starring Chris Zuhdi, Hugo Christian, Barbara Laurean, Pablo Esparza, Paul T.

Taylor, Matt Socia.

Directed by Chris Zuhdi.