Shooting in Texas capital leaves 14 wounded

Fourteen people were wounded after two men opened fire at each other in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas early on Saturday, while police said one of the suspects was still at large.

Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said it was an isolated incident between the two parties.

"Our first 911 call was received at 1:24 a.m., and were followed by multiple 911 calls in which we had..

We have reports of shots being fired in the 400 block of East 6th Street, very near the corner actually of 4th and Trinity.

There was a large crowd of people that were there at that time - this was Friday night in our downtown entertainment district." "We have two victims that remain in critical condition, and then we have 12 victims that right now are in stable condition.

Almost all of these victims are innocent bystanders." The Austin Police Department said on Saturday evening that one suspect had been arrested.

Officers were continuing to follow up on leads to apprehend the remaining suspect.