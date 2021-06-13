East Grand Rapids 12, Forest Hills Eastern 10

Statechampinship game.

AEst GrandRapidshad a coaching change in themiddleof the season and Forest HillsEasternbeat rival Forest Hills Centralin the semifinalto get hee.r..

Hawks come inwinners of eight in arow.

East Grand Rapids won theregular season meeting by one inovertime.

It was the Pionnersthat started stong inthis one.

Kase VanderMolen theoldslip and fall, get up and scoretrick...Eastwould build 4a -1 first halflead.But Eastern would mount acomebackbefore the half, John Morgan toa cuttingviKen Sprague...It was a 4-3games at thebreak..

Second half East pullsout to a llittle but moreof a lead.

Mason Margherioshotts andscores 7-4 Pioneers at thatpoint.Then Ted Campbell the senior oftherebound one of his six goals inthe game.

East Grand Rapidsstate champs, 12-10 over ForestHills Eastern.Ted Campbell says "A lot of usgot screwedout of a season alst year, weddin't have achance to win it and coming outhere thewhole year with the team and itfinallypaying off today meanseverything."Adam Brant says "It is areflection of all theirhard work this season.

They arean incredinle group of youngmen, we have a few seniors, fewsophomomres, few juniors andthey all came together and it isjust a team like I haven't seenbefore with that difference inage."Mason Margherio says "Oh this ispretty cool, Imean two partie isn one night.Maybe hopping back and forth toboth of them." The reason EGR isgetting two parties, thegirls also winning the divisiontwo statechampionship beating Cranbrook15-11 itsthe 7th state titel for thePioneers in girlslacrosse and the second in arow.

Meanwhile in division oneRockford beatsBrighton 19-16 that is the 9thstatechampionship for Rockford inGirlsLacrrosse and the 8th in a row.Boys