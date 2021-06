Monoclonal antibodies control Covid symptoms in 24 hours, says AIG chairman Dr Reddy | Oneindia News

Around 40 Covid patients have taken a single-dose drug cocktail of monoclonal antibodies at Hyderabad-based Asian Institute of Gastroenterology.

Chairperson of the hospital, Dr Nageshwar Reddy said that in just 24 hours the patients recovered from clinical symptoms like fever, body ache etc.

