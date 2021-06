Hyderabad IYC workers throw bike in lake as a protest against rising fuel price |Watch|Oneindia News

On Friday, a video has surfaced, in which a few members from the Telangana Youth Congress are seen throwing a bike into a lake.

The video of them dumping the two-wheeler into the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad has gone viral.

#IYC #Hyderabad #ViralVideo