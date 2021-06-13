25,000 rally in Madrid against pardon of 2017 separatists leaders

Today (June 13) at least 25,000 people have protested in Madrid, Spain, against the pardon of 12 Catalan independence leaders.

The Spanish Government is planning to pardon 12 separatist leaders who were convicted for their roles in the organisation of the 2017 Catalan independence referendum.

Footage shows protesters carrying placards and Spanish flags during the demonstration.

They demand the resignation of Spanish President Pedro Sanchez.

Members of the Popular Party (PP), Citizens (Cs), and the far right-wing party, VOX, have attended the protest.