Nearly 1,000 photos of Londoners cover Tower Bridge to mark hosting of Euro 2020 and celebrate diversity

In this video filmed today (June 13), photos of Londoners are laid along Tower Bridge, to celebrate London's hosting of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.

The posters were made by the Inside Out Project, a platform helping communities around the world to spark global change locally.

From today, more than 3,000 photos will be laid across the city in celebration of London's diversity.

