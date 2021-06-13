Indian girl has her hair cut off and donate it to cancer patients

Varsha Kumawat usually doesn't like going to the hairdresser.

In this clip, a 24-year-old girl gets a bold haircut to help women going through cancer treatment.

However, when she found out that cancer patients lose their hair, she decided to do something for them.

Kumawat donated her hair to a local NGO in Gujrat, India.

The organisation makes wigs for cancer patients.

“If my hair can bring a smile to the faces of cancer patients, then nothing can be better than doing this.

Hair comes back after some time anyway." she says in the video.

Kumawat called on other women to do the same.

The clip was filmed on June 10.